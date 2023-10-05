Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid nervousness ahead of the jobs report on Friday.

Shares of auto maker General Motors fell after reports that it had at least 20 million vehicles built with a potentially dangerous air-bag part that the government is requesting be recalled, as reported earlier.

Alaska Airlines said it's joining forces with a venture-capital outfit to create startups from scratch that will develop technology the airline believes can give it a leg up on emerging aviation tech.

10-05-23 1729ET