Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of General Motors Company (“GM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 2, 2023, NBC Bay Area reported that a pedestrian had been run over by one of GM’s driverless Cruise AVs, sustaining major injuries. On this news, GM’s stock price fell $1.09, or 3.5%, to close at $31.38 per share on October 3, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 5, 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) held a public hearing to recommend a recall of over 50 million airbags that had been linked to potentially deadly explosions – at least 20 million of which were built into GM’s vehicles, with at least one having led to a confirmed fatality. On this news, GM’s stock price fell $0.73, or 2.4%, to close at $30.31 per share on October 5, 2023.

Then, on October 24, 2023, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced the immediate suspension of Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, stating that Cruise had “misrepresented . . . information related to [the] safety of the autonomous technology of its vehicles.” On this news, GM’s stock price fell $0.66, or 2.3%, to close at $28.56 per share on October 24, 2023.

Then, on October 26, 2023, Cruise announced that it would pause all of its AV operations across the country “while [it] take[s] time to examine [its] processes, systems, and tools.” On this news, GM’s stock price fell $1.33, or 4.7%, to close at $27.22 per share on October 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

