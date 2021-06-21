Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote

06/21/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican authorities on Monday extended the deadline for the union at a General Motors Co plant to re-do a disputed contract vote that has drawn U.S. scrutiny, warning that the plant's collective contract would be terminated if the date is missed.

The union at the plant in the central city of Silao must hold the vote before Aug. 20, the labor ministry said in a statement.

The original union-led vote in April was scrapped after officials flagged "serious irregularities" in the process.

The findings prompted the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to make the first-ever request for a review of potential labor violations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade pact that replaced NAFTA.

Mexico's labor ministry on May 11 had ordered the GM union to hold a new vote within 30 days.

After the deadline passed, the U.S. labor federation AFL-CIO said it was "deeply concerned" over the delays, and U.S. lawmakers urged GM to ensure it would comply with USMCA requirements.

The deadline was pushed back at the union's request to ensure there would be no logistical "impediments" for the majority of workers to participate, the labor ministry said.

GM workers in Silao are represented by the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union, which is affiliated with the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), one of Mexico's largest and oldest labor organizations.

Tereso Medina, head of the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union, said the request to push back the date stemmed from "an issue of responsibility," as General Motors grapples with a global semiconductor chips shortage that has forced some pauses in production.

He added his union will not miss the Aug. 20 deadline for the next vote, in which workers will decide whether to keep their current collective contract.

Such ratification votes are required under Mexico's 2019 labor reform, which underpins the USMCA's labor provisions, to ensure workers are not bound to contracts that were signed behind their backs.

GM and the office of the USTR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Daina Beth Solomon


© Reuters 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:01pMexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote
RE
04:29pGENERAL MOTORS  : Chevrolet Suburban Brings Hollywood Award Home to Texas
PU
03:36pLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : evaluates strategic partners in funding search
RE
08:08aKULR Technology Group Stock Surges 61% YTD; Special Permit News Shows It's Ba..
AQ
06/20MARKET CHATTER : Great Wall Motor in Talks to Buy Daimler Factory in Brazil
MT
06/20MARKET CHATTER : SAIC-GM-Wuling JV Sells Over 100,000 New-Energy Vehicle Sales i..
MT
06/17GENERAL MOTORS  : BrightDrop Joins University of Washington's Urban Freight Lab,..
PU
06/17GENERAL MOTORS  : to Participate in Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Confere..
PU
06/16MARKET CHATTER : Automaker SAIC Seeks to Turn into Tech Company
MT
06/16GENERAL MOTORS CO  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 B - -
Net income 2021 7 961 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 85 241 M 85 241 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 72,57 $
Last Close Price 58,76 $
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.11%85 241
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.58%249 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG43.29%153 095
DAIMLER AG33.38%97 763
BMW AG25.92%70 084
FORD MOTOR COMPANY65.19%57 959