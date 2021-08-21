Ready to Perform: Chevrolet Announces 2023 Corvette Z06 Reveal Date Corvette Z06 visits legendary European racetracks in advance of reveal 2021-08-20

DETROIT - Start the countdown: The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be revealed on Oct. 261. Designed to amplify the thrill of driving, the Corvette Z06 is a supercar that performs - whether on backroads or the Autobahn or the world's most recognizable tracks like Circuit de la Sarthe.

Watch the Z06 take a road trip through Germany and France and stay tuned for more.



1Availability to be announced fall 2021.