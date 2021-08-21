Log in
Ready to Perform: Chevrolet Announces 2023 Corvette Z06 Reveal Date

08/21/2021 | 01:44am EDT
Ready to Perform: Chevrolet Announces 2023 Corvette Z06 Reveal Date Corvette Z06 visits legendary European racetracks in advance of reveal

2021-08-20


DETROIT - Start the countdown: The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be revealed on Oct. 261. Designed to amplify the thrill of driving, the Corvette Z06 is a supercar that performs - whether on backroads or the Autobahn or the world's most recognizable tracks like Circuit de la Sarthe.

Watch the Z06 take a road trip through Germany and France and stay tuned for more.

 


ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

1Availability to be announced fall 2021.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 05:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
