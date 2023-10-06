       Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) secured
a "major breakthrough" in labor talks with the Detroit Three, as
General Motors made some concessions by allowing workers
at joint-venture battery plants to be covered by union
contracts.
     Here is a look at the top talking points, and how
negotiations have progressed three weeks after the strikes first
began, according to UAW President Shawn Fain and the companies: 
  
    
                  Ford            General Motors  Stellantis
                                                            
 Wages            Gave a top      Offered about   Offered a
                  offer of a 23%  a 20% wage      21.4% wage
                  wage hike.      hike.           hike.
 Wage             Cut timeline    Cut timeline    Cut timeline
 progression      to get to top   to get to top   to get to top
                  wage rate to    wage rate to    wage rate to
                  three years     four years.     four years. 
                  from eight.                     
 Temporary        Wages raised    Wages raised    Wages raised
 workers' wages   to $21 an       to $20 an       to $20 an
                  hour.           hour.           hour.
 Cost-of-living-  Agreed to       "GM isn't far   Agreed to
 adjustments      reinstate       behind," Fain   reinstate
                  cost-of-living  said.           cost-of-living
                  allowance.                      allowance.
 Others           Rejected        Agreed to       Agreed to the
                  Ford's          allow workers   right to honor
                  concessionary   at              picket lines.
                  profit sharing  joint-venture   
                  formula.        battery plants  
                                  to be covered   
                                  by union        
                                  contracts.      
 
    Source: Fain's statement, company statements
    

 (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)