Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) secured a "major breakthrough" in labor talks with the Detroit Three, as General Motors made some concessions by allowing workers at joint-venture battery plants to be covered by union contracts. Here is a look at the top talking points, and how negotiations have progressed three weeks after the strikes first began, according to UAW President Shawn Fain and the companies: Ford General Motors Stellantis Wages Gave a top Offered about Offered a offer of a 23% a 20% wage 21.4% wage wage hike. hike. hike. Wage Cut timeline Cut timeline Cut timeline progression to get to top to get to top to get to top wage rate to wage rate to wage rate to three years four years. four years. from eight. Temporary Wages raised Wages raised Wages raised workers' wages to $21 an to $20 an to $20 an hour. hour. hour. Cost-of-living- Agreed to "GM isn't far Agreed to adjustments reinstate behind," Fain reinstate cost-of-living said. cost-of-living allowance. allowance. Others Rejected Agreed to Agreed to the Ford's allow workers right to honor concessionary at picket lines. profit sharing joint-venture formula. battery plants to be covered by union contracts. Source: Fain's statement, company statements (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)