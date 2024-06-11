13:48 ET -- General Motors Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. GM lowered its full-year outlook for sales of electric vehicles, citing slower-than-expected growth in the market. The automaker now expects sales of 200,000 to 250,000 in 2024, down from a prior outlook in the range of 200,000 to 300,000, Finance Chief Paul Jacobson said Tuesday at the Deutsche Bank global auto industry conference. GM also said its board approved a new $6 billion stock-buyback program. GM said the new authorization will enable it to continue buying its stock once the existing program is completed. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-24 1406ET