Trending : GM Says About 5,000 Workers Will Accept Buyouts

14:11 ET -- General Motors Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The automaker said about 5,000 workers, mostly executives and U.S. salaried employees, have opted to participate in a voluntary buyout program offered in March. GM expects a charge of about $1 billion in the second quarter for the buyouts, Paul Jacobson, chief financial officer, said at a conference. Involuntary separations aren't in consideration at this time for the company, which has aimed to cut $2 billion in costs by the end of 2024. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1427ET