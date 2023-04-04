Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49:53 2023-04-04 pm EDT
35.54 USD   -2.03%
02:27pTrending : GM Says About 5,000 Workers Will Accept Buyouts
DJ
01:56pFord Motor Logs 10% Annual Increase in First-Quarter US Vehicle Sales
MT
01:13pGeneral Motors Finance Chief Says 5,000 Employees Signed Up for Buyout Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : GM Says About 5,000 Workers Will Accept Buyouts

04/04/2023 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:11 ET -- General Motors Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The automaker said about 5,000 workers, mostly executives and U.S. salaried employees, have opted to participate in a voluntary buyout program offered in March. GM expects a charge of about $1 billion in the second quarter for the buyouts, Paul Jacobson, chief financial officer, said at a conference. Involuntary separations aren't in consideration at this time for the company, which has aimed to cut $2 billion in costs by the end of 2024. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1427ET

All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02:27pTrending : GM Says About 5,000 Workers Will Accept Buyouts
DJ
01:56pFord Motor Logs 10% Annual Increase in First-Quarter US Vehicle Sales
MT
01:13pGeneral Motors Finance Chief Says 5,000 Employees Signed Up for Buyout Program
MT
11:45aGeneral Motors Names Tenneco a 2022 Supplier of the Year
AQ
11:31a5,000 GM White-Collar Workers Taking Buyouts, CNBC Reports
DJ
10:57aGM says 2023 cost cutting target to be at higher end of forecast
RE
10:30aTranscript : General Motors Company Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global A..
CI
09:20aFord's first-quarter auto sales up 10.1% on pent up demand, easing supply
RE
06:42aMilestones To Catalysts, Here's How Graphite One Positioned Itself To Be A Leading Grap..
AQ
06:41aDragonfly Energy Exploits Significant Revenue Generating Niche In Lithium-Ion Energy Ma..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 8 048 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,23x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 50 583 M 50 583 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 36,27 $
Average target price 50,09 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.04%50 583
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.66%194 434
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.67%81 984
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.11%79 296
BMW AG20.82%70 239
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.03%50 719
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer