Trending : General Motors Offers Voluntary Buyouts

12:56 pm ET -- General Motors Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Detroit-based automaker said it will offer a voluntary separation program for eligible employees. In a securities filing, GM said it would offer lump-sum payments and other compensation based on years of service to an undisclosed number of employees. GM expects up to $1.5 billion of pretax separation charges, along with up to $300 million in pretax, noncash pension-curtailment charges. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1311ET