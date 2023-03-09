Advanced search
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
01:32:46 2023-03-09 pm EST
38.35 USD   -3.56%
12:22pGeneral Motors Launches Voluntary Separation Program to Accelerate Worker Attrition
MT
10:24aGeneral Motors offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workers
AQ
09:49aGeneral Motors Launching Voluntary Separation Program to Boost Cost Cutting
MT
Trending : General Motors Offers Voluntary Buyouts

03/09/2023 | 01:12pm EST
12:56 pm ET -- General Motors Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Detroit-based automaker said it will offer a voluntary separation program for eligible employees. In a securities filing, GM said it would offer lump-sum payments and other compensation based on years of service to an undisclosed number of employees. GM expects up to $1.5 billion of pretax separation charges, along with up to $300 million in pretax, noncash pension-curtailment charges. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1311ET

12:22pGeneral Motors Launches Voluntary Separation Program to Accelerate Worker Attrition
MT
10:24aGeneral Motors offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workers
AQ
09:49aGeneral Motors Launching Voluntary Separation Program to Boost Cost Cutting
MT
09:41aGeneral Motors to Offer Buyouts in Bid to Cut $2 Billion in Costs
DJ
09:16aGM to take up to $1.5 billion charge on voluntary separation program
RE
09:05aGeneral Motors Co : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:55aRecharge Resources Higher By 60% YTD, Updates From Pocitos Exploration Projects Fuel Mo..
AQ
03/08General Motors Faces Setbacks in Rollout of Electric Vehicles Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq
MT
03/07General Motors Says Ultra Cruise System to Debut Novel Sensor Suite to Ensure Hands-Fre..
MT
03/07Global markets live: Blackberry, Meta Platforms, Rivian, GM...
MS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 8 087 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,76x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 55 451 M 55 451 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,76 $
Average target price 50,55 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.13%55 451
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.24%189 056
VOLKSWAGEN AG20.31%86 414
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG22.35%84 909
BMW AG21.08%68 213
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.61%51 741