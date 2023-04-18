Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17:54 2023-04-18 pm EDT
35.34 USD   +0.55%
01:46pU.S., General Motors settle alleged discrimination against non-US citizens
RE
10:56aAuto Shanghai: China's EV brands leave rivals trailing
RE
04/17USA cancels tax premium for e-cars from VW and other manufacturers
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., General Motors settle alleged discrimination against non-US citizens

04/18/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it had reached a settlement with General Motors Co to resolve the department's determination that the American automaker discriminated against non-U.S. citizens.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay $365,000 in civil penalties to the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 7 886 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 700 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,26x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 49 008 M 49 008 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 35,14 $
Average target price 49,42 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.53%49 008
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.19%185 021
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.79%80 898
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.00%78 824
BMW AG23.77%72 149
FORD MOTOR COMPANY7.65%50 719
