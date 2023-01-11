Advanced search
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-11 pm EST
37.82 USD   +1.91%
05:14pU.S. NTSB chair raises safety concerns about heavy electric vehicles
RE
04:41pDisney Names Mark Parker Chairman of Board
DJ
04:05aNearly all U.S. households could cut energy cost burden by using EVs -study
RE
U.S. NTSB chair raises safety concerns about heavy electric vehicles

01/11/2023 | 05:14pm EST
A model of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is parked in front of the Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn

(Reuters) - U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday raised concerns about the increased risk of severe injury and death from heavier electric vehicles on U.S. roads.

She cited a General Motors GMC Hummer EV that weighs over 9,000 pounds, up from about 6,000 pounds for the gasoline version, and the Ford F-150 Lightning EV, which is between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds heavier than the non-electric version.

The heavier weight "has a significant impact on safety for all road users," she said Wednesday in a speech. "We have to be careful that we aren't also creating unintended consequences: more death on our roads."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
