DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and its dealers delivered 696,086 vehicles in the U.S., up 0.6% year-over-year, in the second quarter of 2024 and 1,290,319 vehicles in the U.S., down 0.4% year-over-year, in the first half of 2024.

"We have an incredible portfolio of diverse vehicles and we're flexible, so we can win as more customers embrace EVs and we can keep winning if they want to stay with the engine technologies they know," said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president, North America.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

