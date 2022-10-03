Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:52 2022-10-03 am EDT
32.48 USD   +1.20%
08:39aU.S. takes step to advance use of Cold War-era law for clean energy
RE
06:10aInflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear
RE
09/30Intel's Mobileye files for listing in first sign of thawing tech IPO market
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. takes step to advance use of Cold War-era law for clean energy

10/03/2022 | 08:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: California plans to launch an experiment to cover its aqueducts with solar panels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday took a step to advance use of a Cold War-era defense law for boosting the reliability of the electric power grid, deploying clean energy, and speeding domestic production of grid technologies such as transformers.

The department issued a request for information, asking the public to determine how best to use the Defense Production Act, or DPA, to boost manufacturing and lower energy costs for consumers.

The DPA "provides us with a vital tool to make targeted investments in key technology areas that are essential to ensuring power grid reliability and achieving our clean energy future," U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a release.

In June, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, invoked the DPA to expand manufacturing of solar panels, heat pumps, transformers, and equipment for "clean electricity-generated fuels" such as electrolyzers and fuel cells. The 1950 law gives the Pentagon wide powers to procure equipment necessary for national defense.

The DOE wants to get input by Nov. 30 from industry, labor, environmental, energy justice, and state, local and tribal stakeholders on using the DPA authority to support the clean energy workforce and technologies needed to combat climate change.   

Some Republicans in Congress have criticized Biden's use of the DPA. Late last month, Senator Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, called Biden's use of the law "irresponsible" and said that increasing use of it disrupted supply chains and violated the intent of the law to make goods available in actual national security emergencies.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, a Republican, invoked the DPA in 2019 to stockpile rare earths, the specialized minerals used to make magnets found in weaponry and EVs, and again in 2020 to order General Motors to produce life-saving ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 8 872 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,31x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 46 789 M 46 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 32,09 $
Average target price 52,58 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.27%46 789
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.90%177 472
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.78%74 359
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.55%54 919
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-46.08%45 027
BMW AG-20.91%44 702