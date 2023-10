Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS IT WILL NOT STRIKE GM ARLINGTON, TEXAS PLANT

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS STRIKE IS WORKING BUT WE ARE NOT THERE YET

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS NO TENTATIVE AGREEMENT YET WITH COMPANIES BUT 'MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS'

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS FORD OFFER AT ABOUT 23% PAY RAISE

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS WE ARE WINNING

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS IF DETROIT THREE DO NOT MAKE PROGRESS TIME TO STRIKE TRUCK PLANTS IS GOING TO COME REALLY SOON