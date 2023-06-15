Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
38.03 USD   +1.79%
05:56pUS senators urge federal agency to reconsider automaker guidance on vehicle law
RE
03:39pSK Signet to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging standard
RE
01:50pFord, GM see strong US consumer demand for vehicles
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US senators urge federal agency to reconsider automaker guidance on vehicle law

06/15/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Warren speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

June 15 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Thursday urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to reconsider its decision to tell automakers not to comply with a Massachusetts state "right to repair" law designed to allow customers access to vehicle data so they can seek repairs outside dealerships.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Democrats of Massachusetts, in a letter to the NHTSA and U.S. Department of Transportation, said the agency's decision "to give auto manufacturers a green light to ignore state law appears to favor Big Auto." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.76% 14.45 Delayed Quote.22.10%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.79% 38.03 Delayed Quote.11.92%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 3.39% 15.24 Delayed Quote.-20.02%
TESLA, INC. -0.35% 255.9 Delayed Quote.110.03%
TOPIX INDEX -0.02% 2293.97 Delayed Quote.21.29%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.45% 2320.5 Delayed Quote.27.45%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.26% 130.08 Delayed Quote.13.16%
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:56pUS senators urge federal agency to reconsider automaker guidance on vehicle law
RE
03:39pSK Signet to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging standard
RE
01:50pFord, GM see strong US consumer demand for vehicles
RE
01:47pGeneral Motors Expands Super Cruise Technology to More Vehicles, CFO Says
MT
12:36pGM CFO Says Year Off To 'Fantastic' Start, Given Strength Of Consumer- DB Conf.
RE
11:55aTranscript : General Motors Company Presents at Global Auto Industry Conferen..
CI
11:25aFord CFO sees supply disruptions easing, retail prices softening
RE
10:00aMercedes drivers can soon turn to ChatGPT for voice control
RE
06/14Tesla shares finally snap record 13-day win streak that added $200 bln in value
RE
06/14General Motors' BrightDrop Delivers 50 Electric Vehicles to FedEx Express Canada
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 165 B - -
Net income 2023 7 999 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,56x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 52 866 M 52 866 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 38,03 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.92%51 935
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.45%224 695
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG22.72%87 470
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.16%80 931
BMW AG35.40%77 915
FORD MOTOR COMPANY22.10%56 811
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer