US senators urge federal agency to reconsider automaker guidance on vehicle law

June 15 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Thursday urged
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to
reconsider its decision to tell automakers not to comply with a
Massachusetts state "right to repair" law designed to allow
customers access to vehicle data so they can seek repairs
outside dealerships.
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Democrats of
Massachusetts, in a letter to the NHTSA and U.S. Department of
Transportation, said the agency's decision "to give auto
manufacturers a green light to ignore state law appears to favor
Big Auto."
