Utilities Down On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders favored sectors less affected by shifts in the outlook for economic growth.

The utility sector has held up better than most industry groups but remains vulnerable to rising interest rates.

General Motors is starting an energy business to sell power-storage units and services to homeowners and commercial clients, building on breakthroughs in car batteries.

10-11-22 1731ET