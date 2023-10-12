(Alliance News) - Generalfinance Spa announced Thursday that directors Elena Ciotti and Rino Antonucci have resigned from the soceity's board.

The two resigning directors did not hold shares in the company, and there was no loss of majority on the board-after their exit.

Generalfinance's stock closed Thursday up 1.3 percent at EUR8.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

