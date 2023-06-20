Advanced search
    GF   IT0005144784

GENERALFINANCE S.P.A.

(GF)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:02:42 2023-06-20 am EDT
7.900 EUR   +1.28%
02:54aGeneralfinance and FinDynamic together to support Italian businesses
AN
06/16Stock markets bullish; buying on DiaSorin
AN
06/16Generalfinance, Local Italian Lender Agree to Reassign Superbonus-linked Tax Credits
MT
Generalfinance and FinDynamic together to support Italian businesses

06/20/2023 | 02:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - General finance Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year partnership agreement to support Italian businesses with credit broker and FD Service.

The agreement is aimed at providing, through the platform of FinDynamic, the Italian leader in Supply Chain Finance, innovative digital reverse factoring solutions to companies belonging to Italian production chains, supporting in particular SMEs with liquidity needs and limited access to bank credit, a segment in which Generalfinance is the Italian leader.

FinDynamic's technology, through its multi-product and multi-bank platform, will enable Generalfinance's SME customers to have an additional tool for working capital management and immediate liquidity, against the settlement of invoices; this will be done through an entirely digital management of the different phases of Supply Chain Finance, thanks - on the one hand - to the integration of the FinDynamic platform with the customer's ERP system and - on the other - to the proprietary digital factoring IT platform - GeneralWeb/TOR - developed by Generalfinance.

Marco Ciani, FinDynamic's sales manager, said, "We are happy with this new partnership. Generalfinance allows us to support more and more Italian companies thanks to our technology."

Marco Ghislandi, Generalfinance's head of Commercial Coordination and Network Development, commented, "The agreement between a specialized factor and an important fintech such as FinDynamic will allow Generalfinance to support the supply chains of large and small businesses by providing its distinctive working capital management services and guaranteeing credit lines and trade receivables settlement quickly and with highly customized solutions."

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 32,5 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net income 2022 11,2 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 98,6 M 108 M 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 33,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Gianolli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ugo Colombo Chief Financial Officer
Maurizio Dallocchio Chairman
Stefano Biondini Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Guerra Head-Risk Management & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALFINANCE S.P.A.8.33%108
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-4.61%10 561
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.23.99%8 159
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED39.64%6 351
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.10.08%6 007
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-2.38%5 644
