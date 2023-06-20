Generalfinance and FinDynamic together to support Italian businesses

(Alliance News) - General finance Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year partnership agreement to support Italian businesses with credit broker and FD Service.

The agreement is aimed at providing, through the platform of FinDynamic, the Italian leader in Supply Chain Finance, innovative digital reverse factoring solutions to companies belonging to Italian production chains, supporting in particular SMEs with liquidity needs and limited access to bank credit, a segment in which Generalfinance is the Italian leader.

FinDynamic's technology, through its multi-product and multi-bank platform, will enable Generalfinance's SME customers to have an additional tool for working capital management and immediate liquidity, against the settlement of invoices; this will be done through an entirely digital management of the different phases of Supply Chain Finance, thanks - on the one hand - to the integration of the FinDynamic platform with the customer's ERP system and - on the other - to the proprietary digital factoring IT platform - GeneralWeb/TOR - developed by Generalfinance.

Marco Ciani, FinDynamic's sales manager, said, "We are happy with this new partnership. Generalfinance allows us to support more and more Italian companies thanks to our technology."

Marco Ghislandi, Generalfinance's head of Commercial Coordination and Network Development, commented, "The agreement between a specialized factor and an important fintech such as FinDynamic will allow Generalfinance to support the supply chains of large and small businesses by providing its distinctive working capital management services and guaranteeing credit lines and trade receivables settlement quickly and with highly customized solutions."

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.