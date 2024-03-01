March 01, 2024 at 03:18 am EST

(Alliance News) - Generalfinance Spa on Friday announced the appointment of Marco Cleva as chief commercial officer, effective March 1.

Marco Cleva-as chief commercial officer-will be responsible for coordinating Generalfinance's commercial structure and activities, reporting directly to the chief executive officer, Massimo Gianolli.

Marco Cleva will replace current CCO Riccardo Gianolli, nearing retirement, who has served as Generalfinance's commercial director for more than 30 years.

Generalfinance is up 1.0 percent to EUR10.30 per share.

