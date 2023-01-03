Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Generalfinance S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GF   IT0005144784

GENERALFINANCE S.P.A.

(GF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-02 am EST
7.080 EUR   -1.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generalfinance closes 2022 with turnover of EUR2.01 billion

01/03/2023 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Generalfinance Spa announced on Tuesday that it closed fiscal year 2022 with a total turnover of EUR2.01 billion and a flow of disbursements of EUR1.67 billion, figures substantially in line with what was anticipated in the forecast presented to the market on Nov. 4 as part of the illustration of the new 2022-2024 business plan.

Massimo Gianolli, CEO of Generalfinance, said, "I am proud of this result. In a very challenging year for us, which saw us finalize the only IPO on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, we managed to maintain a strong focus on commercial activity and effectively serve corporate clients at a time when companies, due to the turmoil on the international economic front, have a particular need for working capital financing."

"We exceed EUR2.0 billion in annual turnover for the first time, compared to about EUR1.4 billion in 2021, with an annual increase of 43 percent, compared to a growth in the factoring sector noted by Assifact at the end of November - around 16 percent. In 2022 we disbursed around EUR1.7 billion to our corporate clients, over EUR550 million of additional liquidity compared to 2021."

Generalfinance's stock is flat at EUR7.08 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 32,5 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net income 2022 12,1 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,83x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 89,5 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart GENERALFINANCE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Generalfinance S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERALFINANCE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,08 €
Average target price 9,95 €
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Gianolli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ugo Colombo Chief Financial Officer
Maurizio Dallocchio Chairman
Stefano Biondini Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Guerra Head-Risk Management & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALFINANCE S.P.A.-1.67%95
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%11 165
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.0.00%7 126
BOC AVIATION LIMITED0.00%5 793
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.00%5 336
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.06%4 776