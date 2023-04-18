Generalfinance closes first quarter with rising profit

(Alliance News) - Generalfinance Spa announced Tuesday that its board of directors approved its interim report for the first quarter of 2023, which shows a net profit of EUR2.9 million up 8 percent from the first quarter of 2022 when it was EUR2.7million.

Net interest income decreased to EUR1.7million down 3.0 percent from EUR1.8million, "due to the upward trend in Euribor rates that negatively affected the cost of funding, offset by the increase in volumes and the renegotiation of factoring contracts carried out in the second half of last year," the company note reads.

Net interest and other banking income, on the other hand, rose 12 percent to EUR7.8 million from EUR6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

As for capital ratios-including the profit for the period net of the expected dividend, calculated taking into account a 50% pay out target, in line with the company's dividend policy-the CET1 ratio is 16.0%, as is the TIER1 ratio, while the total capital ratio is 19.06%.

Loans and advances to customers amounted to EUR342.9 million, down 11% from EUR368.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 is EUR419.5 million from EUR443.8 million, down 5% from the same period in 2022.

ROE increased to 23% from 40% in the first quarter of 2022.

As for the rest of 2023, the company specifies, "the commercial activity developed by Generalfinance in the first quarter of 2023 - turnover performance, revenues and profitability - shows a trend in line with what has been defined in the budget in line with the current Business Plan, with reference to the current fiscal year. These elements make it possible to forecast business performance and related net profitability for the full year 2023 at levels in line with the budget / Business Plan."

Massimo Gianolli, chief executive officer of Generalfinance, said, "The first quarter of the year showed performance in line with the budget for the year. From a commercial point of view, we registered further growth in the flow of disbursements, amounting to EUR412 million, plus 15 percent compared to 2022, with net revenues up 12 percent; this confirms the steady growth trend, in a context of lack of liquidity for distressed or low-rated companies - our target customers - that have limited or no access to bank credit, mainly focused on low-risk counterparties or government-guaranteed MLT financing. Our team is strongly committed to supporting customers and increasing turnover volumes in the coming quarters, in line with what is defined in the Business Plan."

Generalfinance on Tuesday closed unchanged at EUR8.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

