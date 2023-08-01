(Alliance News) - Generalfinance Spa announced on Tuesday that it had entered into a new financing agreement with SACE FCT, the SACE group company specializing in liquidity support and cash flow management for companies, in the technical form of the recession of receivables with recourse, for a maximum ceiling of EUR25 million.

The transaction, the company specifies in a note, "is part of Generalfinance's strategy to diversify funding sources through agreements with solid counterparties, optimize the cost of funding and increase counterbalancing capacity, in order to support the expansion of receivables from customers in line with what is defined in the current 2022-2024 Business Plan, also taking into account the favorable environment for the company's anti-cyclical business."

Generalfinance's stock on Tuesday closed flat at EUR7.95 per share.

