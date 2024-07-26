(Alliance News) - Generalfinance Spa reported that it closed the first half of the year with a profit of EUR8.0 million, up 19% from EUR6.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Net interest income amounted to EUR5.0 million, up about 29% from EUR3.8 million in the same period last year.

Net interest and other banking income amounted to EUR21.0 million from EUR16.3 million in the first half of 2023.

Net loans and advances to customers stood at EUR432.7 million, down 6 percent from December 31, 2023

Within the loan aggregate, total gross impaired loans stood at EUR7.6 million, with a gross NPE ratio of 1.75%, 1.45% net NPE ratio.

The coverage of impaired loans stands at 18%. The increase in the stock of impaired loans in the first half of the year was driven, in particular, by an increase in positions classified as likely to default, partly as a result of the more stringent classification and assessment policies introduced during 2023, the company specified in a note.

Shareholders' equity as of June 30 stood at EUR67 million, compared to EUR66.4 million as of Dec. 31

December 2023.

Capital ratios, including profit for the first half of the year, net of expected dividends - show the following values: 14.5% CET1 ratio, 14.5% TIER1 ratio and 16.1% Total Capital ratio.

The commercial activity developed by Generalfinance in the first half of 2024 performance of turnover, revenues and profitability - "shows a performance in line with what was defined in the budget and in substantial consistency with the current business plan," the company specifies in a note.

"These elements make it possible to forecast business performance and related net profitability for the full year 2024 in line with the guidance communicated to the market of EUR20 million and in line with the budget," the company concludes.

Generalfinance trades up 0.9 percent at EUR11.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.