-- Allianz's Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol is expected to move to Italy's Assicurazioni Generali as head of its insurance business in the next few days, Italian daily La Stampa reported.

-- The potential appointment could pave the way for Terzariol to move further up, possibly succeeding Generali's Chief Executive Philippe Donnet, La Stampa reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Allianz and Generali declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story in Italian: https://shorturl.at/elsFV

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-23 0537ET