(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Thursday that Bruno Scaroni, current Group Chief Transformation Officer, will leave the Generali Group effective Dec. 31 to take on new professional challenges.

Generali's GCEO, Philippe Donnet, commented : "I thank Bruno for the great impact he has always had at Generali in helping to develop and make increasingly effective our strong transformation strategy. I wish him equal success in his next professional challenges."

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Thursday in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR19.59 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

