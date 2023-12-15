(Alliance News) - Banco BPM on Friday announced that it had finalized the purchase of the entire share capital of Vera Vita and Vera Financial from Generali Italia, functional to the internalization of the life insurance business, which had already begun in July 2022 with the acquisition of exclusive control of the Banco BPM Vita company.

"One of the largest Italian operators in Bancassurance Vita is born," reads the released note.

It is planned to sell to Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. the 65 percent stake in Banco BPM Assicurazioni and, at the same time as the bank repurchases it, 65 percent of Vera Assicurazioni, which, in turn, holds the entire share capital of Vera Protezione.

"This marks the start of the long-term strategic partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. in the Non-Life/Protection sector, already announced in December 2022," BPM wrote in the press note.

Banco BPM closed Thursday's session in the red by 3.8 percent to EUR4.82 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

