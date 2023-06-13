Country Manager Germany divests 21,722 Generali shares

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa reported Tuesday that CEO & Country Manager Germany, Stefan Lehmann, sold 21,722 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR18.4102, for a total consideration of about EUR400,000.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Tuesday up 1.1 percent at EUR18.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

