Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-13 am EDT
18.80 EUR   +1.05%
Country Manager Germany divests 21,722 Generali shares

06/13/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa reported Tuesday that CEO & Country Manager Germany, Stefan Lehmann, sold 21,722 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR18.4102, for a total consideration of about EUR400,000.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Tuesday up 1.1 percent at EUR18.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 83 791 M 90 497 M 90 497 M
Net income 2023 3 230 M 3 488 M 3 488 M
Net Debt 2023 41 267 M 44 570 M 44 570 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,08x
Yield 2023 6,55%
Capitalization 28 077 M 30 324 M 30 324 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 82 061
Free-Float 84,8%
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
David Cis Chief Operating Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI11.98%30 191
AXA0.67%66 690
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.45%41 535
METLIFE, INC.-25.56%41 362
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.11%38 217
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.79%35 496
