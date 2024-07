EDF: EU approves Parcolog transaction

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Parcolog Invest SPPICAV (Parcolog) by EDF and Generali.



The transaction mainly concerns the logistics warehouse rental sector.



The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market positions of the companies concerned resulting from the proposed transaction.





