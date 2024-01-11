(Alliance News) - On Thursday, European markets-according to the futures market-are positioned to start the session on a bullish trend. All eyes are on the release of the latest U.S. consumer price index report, with analysts expecting prices to have risen 3.2 percent year-on-year in December.

Investors will carefully scrutinize the report for further clues as to when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates. Some of these expectations have been scaled back in recent days, although the odds are around 68 percent for the March meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, after closing in the green by 0.1 percent at 30,450.78 last night, is up 195.00 points.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 advances 36.30 points, Paris' CAC 40 advances 59.10 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 advances 111.80 points.

Among the smaller listings last night, the Mid-Cap gave up 0.4 percent to 44,244.28, the Small-Cap dropped 0.5 percent to 27,879.26, and Italy Growth finished 0.2 percent in the red to 8,266.98.

On the Mib last night, FinecoBank rose 2.4 percent. The company reported Wednesday that it recorded net inflows of EUR1.23 billion in December, the best of the entire year. With this result, the bank ended the year with inflows of EUR8.8 billion, with the managed component at EUR2.7 billion and the administered component at EUR8.3 billion.

Eni - in the red by 0.3 percent - announced Wednesday that Plenitude, through its subsidiary Eni New Energy US Inc. has signed an agreement with the leading global energy company EDP Renováveis SA to acquire 80 percent of three already operational photovoltaic plants located in the US.

The Cattlemen parks in Texas, Timber Road and Blue Harvest in Ohio have a total installed capacity of about 478 MW, including 382 MW in Plenitude share, are spread over an area of more than 1,500 hectares of land, and will generate more than 800 MWh of renewable energy annually.

Assicurazioni Generali rose 0.3 percent after announcing Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire 51 percent of Generali China Insurance Company Limited, for a consideration of about EUR99 million. Upon closing, Generali will become a 100 percent shareholder in GCI. The agreement follows the public tender process initiated by CNPC Capital, as announced on the China Beijing Equity Exchange on November 2. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The estimated impact on Generali's Solvency Ratio is negative by about 1 percent.

It sits on the Campari bottom, which left 6.5 percent at EUR9.28 per share. The stock slipped in today's session after closing in recent days on a double financing deal servicing the Courvoisier acquisition, while in France stocks in the sector rebounded after losing ground in recent days due to the opening of a dumping investigation by Chinese authorities.

"The magnitude of Campari's decline suggests that traders did not fully appreciate some details of the deal concluded in recent hours, with the stock trading at a 6 percent discount to its eve values. Campari, which is capitalized EUR10.8 billion on the Milan Stock Exchange, announced yesterday that it had refinanced itself for EUR1.2 billion with a EUR650 million reserved capital increase at a price of EUR9.33 per share. The new shares represent 6 percent of the capital," as Alliance News columnist Francesco Bonazzi wrote.

"The positive side of the deal, according to most traders, is that Campari keeps its debt leverage under control and carves out financial maneuvering room to conclude possible new acquisitions."

"Equita SIM, which promoted the double maneuver, explains that the purchase of Courvoisier would have pushed the ratio of debt to Ebitda to around 3.4 times, which is very close to that 3.5 limit indicated as an absolute ceiling by Campari's management. Now, with the double operation, the debt-to-Ebitda ratio should drop to 2 times at the end of 2025."

On the cadet segment, Maire Tecnimont -- in the red by 0.5 percent -- reported Wednesday that its subsidiary Nextchem has launched a new "e-Factory model for carbon-neutral chemicals."

The initiative is supported by the signing of a cooperation agreement with newcleo to develop, on an exclusive basis, a conceptual study for the production of carbon-neutral hydrogen using an innovative clean and safe nuclear technology.

Salvatore Ferragamo closed on the bottom giving up 2.0 percent and Tod's 0.6 percent.

Among the smallcaps, ePrice gave up 25 percent after reporting that a shareholders' resolution to change the company's name has been registered with the Milan-Monza Brianza-Lodi business registry. The company's new name will be EPH Spa.

Piquadro--in the red by 1.8 percent--reported on Monday consolidated sales figures for the first nine months ended Dec. 31, which amounted to EUR131.5 million, up 3.7 percent from consolidated sales as of Dec. 31, when they were EUR126.8 million.

Among SMEs, Edil San Felice--up 5.5 percent--reported Wednesday that it had won a contract from Autostrade per l'Italia Spa, worth a total of EUR4.1 million, for routine and recurring maintenance in the DT3 - Bologna Direction Section freeway section.

The agreement, with a two-year duration and with an option to renew for a maximum of 24 months, was signed following the participation and awarding of a European open tender promoted by Autostrade per l'Italia. Work is scheduled to start in the first four months of this year.

Energy - up 2.7 percent - announced Wednesday the start of the testing phase of the first lithium battery production line, of the LFP type and Made in Italy, at the gigafactory that Energy is building at its headquarters in Veneto.

Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti rose 0.4 percent after reporting Tuesday that the EUR400,000 buyback program approved by shareholders in December has started.

In New York on European night, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, the Nasdaq picked up 0.8 percent, and the S&P 500 rose with 0.6 percent.

Among Asian marketplaces, the Nikkei has picked up 1.8 percent, the Hang Seng is picking up 1.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite posted a plus 0.3 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0985 against USD1.0954 recorded in Wednesday's European stock close while the pound is worth USD1.2771 from USD1.2722 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD77.55 per barrel versus USD77.48 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,034.75 an ounce from USD2,030.25 an ounce last night.

Thursday's macroeconomic calendar calls for industrial production data in Spain at 0900 CET. One hour later, the same data will be published for Italy, along with Italian industrial sales. Also at 1000 CET, it will be the turn of the publication of the monthly ECB report.

On the bond front, at 1110 CET, Italy will publish data on 3-, 7-, 15- and 30-year BTP auctions.

Overseas, at 1430 CET, US continuing unemployment claims and inflation data are published.

Among companies listed on the Stock Exchange, no particular announcements are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.