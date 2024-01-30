Generali
Equities
G
IT0000062072
Life & Health Insurance
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.55 EUR
|+0.15%
|+0.78%
|+7.56%
|10:48am
|GENERALI : CMD First Take: Undiscounted CoR target raised and SBB below expectation
|10:35am
|GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.56%
|34 193 M $
|+5.75%
|73 756 M $
|+6.40%
|52 080 M $
|+0.17%
|39 382 M $
|+1.80%
|38 146 M $
|+0.93%
|30 694 M $
|+0.93%
|30 147 M $
|-6.20%
|28 857 M $
|-2.95%
|20 841 M $
|+7.05%
|21 100 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Generali - Borsa Italiana
- News Generali
- GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan remains Neutral