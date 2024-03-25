Generali
Equities
G
IT0000062072
Life & Health Insurance
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 04:54:15 pm
|23.46 EUR
|+1.12%
|23.44
|-0.11%
|09:36pm
|GENERALI SPA : Jefferies remains Neutral
|ZD
|Mar. 22
|Fervi raises dividend after 2023 profit growth
|AN
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+22.80%
|39.51B
|+10.54%
|52.51B
|+2.80%
|48.43B
|+12.64%
|43.38B
|+11.49%
|41.16B
|+6.91%
|31.67B
|-3.37%
|29.47B
|-12.71%
|26.87B
|+30.11%
|24.34B
|+5.14%
|22.26B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Generali - Borsa Italiana
- News Generali
- GENERALI SPA : Jefferies remains Neutral