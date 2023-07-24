GENERALI SPA : UBS keeps a Sell rating
Today at 06:57 am
Share
UBS analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 17.60.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 07:07:24 2023-07-24 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.07 EUR
|-0.13%
|+0.95%
|+14.75%
|12:57pm
|GENERALI SPA : UBS keeps a Sell rating
|MD
|12:25pm
|Mediobanca teams up with UK's Founders Factory in fintech push
|RE
|GENERALI SPA : UBS keeps a Sell rating
|MD
|Mediobanca teams up with UK's Founders Factory in fintech push
|RE
|Verivox: Car insurance considerably more expensive
|DP
|Passive futures; central banks' week
|AN
|Allianz, Others Bid for Generali's Non-Life Insurance Business
|MT
|Mib closes in green; Recordati acts as locomotive
|AN
|Generali's TUA Assicurazioni draws foreign bid interest
|RE
|Europe opens flat; Recordati does well on Mib.
|AN
|Labomar's revenues grow by double digits in the first half of the year
|AN
|Thunderstorms in northern Italy - Around 110 injured, heavy damage
|DP
|FX, stocks hit one-week low; South Africa inflation slows sharply
|RE
|European shares gain on boost from Novartis, telecom stocks drag
|RE
|More risk, more return - push for new private pension plans
|DP
|Riester adé? Push for reform of private pension plans
|DP
|GENERALI SPA : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
|MD
|GENERALI SPA : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
|MD
|Mib opens weak, Moncler hurt at startup
|AN
|Wall St climbs again on cooler inflation, positive earnings
|RE
|Wall Street climbs as inflation pull-back party continues
|RE
|Italy looking to boost loyalty shares scheme to help Milan bourse
|RE
|Futures active ahead of U.S. inflation
|AN
|Mib above 28,000; fashion sector leads the way
|AN
|Banca Generali, June net inflows close to EUR530; up 7 percent on 2022
|AN
|Europeans up ahead of US CPI; Brent up
|AN
|European Midday Briefing: Chinese Data Spooks as Focus Shifts to U.S. CPI, Earnings
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.75%
|32 039 M $
|+10.50%
|30 826 M $
|-4.72%
|34 676 M $
|+6.83%
|35 769 M $
|+28.34%
|28 289 M $
|-7.45%
|36 752 M $
|+11.00%
|20 765 M $
|+0.65%
|43 752 M $
|-10.65%
|18 771 M $
|+18.34%
|18 707 M $