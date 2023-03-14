Advanced search
    IT0000062072

GENERALI

(G)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25:32 2023-03-14 am EDT
18.32 EUR   +2.92%
03:05aGenerali 2022 Results Beat Expectations; Raises Dividend
DJ
03:00aItaly's Generali Logs Improved Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
02:52aItaly's Generali reports record operating profit in 2022
RE
Generali 2022 Results Beat Expectations; Raises Dividend

03/14/2023 | 03:05am EDT
By Cecilia Butini


Assicurazioni Generali SpA on Tuesday posted results for the full year that beat expectations, and raised its dividend, citing continuous earnings growth and a strong capital position.

The Italian insurer reported net profit of 2.91 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in 2022, up from EUR2.85 billion in 2021, beating consensus expectations that had it at EUR2.81 billion.

The operating result was EUR6.51 billion for the year, up from EUR5.85 billion the year prior, also beating analysts' expectations of EUR6.19 billion. Gross written premiums for the year came to EUR81.54 billion, up from EUR75.83 billion the year prior, and against consensus expectations that had them at EUR81.26 billion.

Generali said it would propose a dividend of EUR1.16 a share at the next annual general meeting, representing a 8.4% increase on the previous year.

The insurer's solvency ratio in 2022 was 221%, compared with 227% in 2021, while the combined ratio rose to 93.2% in 2022 from 90.8% the year prior, Generali said.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 0304ET

Analyst Recommendations on GENERALI
Financials
Sales 2022 80 688 M 86 547 M 86 547 M
Net income 2022 2 799 M 3 002 M 3 002 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 27 363 M 29 350 M 29 350 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 76 985
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 18,92 €
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI7.13%29 350
AXA6.22%77 990
METLIFE, INC.-18.53%48 305
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.79%40 553
AFLAC INCORPORATED-13.59%39 200
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.45%34 985