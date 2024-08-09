(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Friday that it closed the first half of the fiscal year with a normalized net profit of EUR2.02 billion from EUR2.33 billion as of June 30, 2023, mainly as a result of realized nonrecurring gains and other one-offs related to the first half of 2023. Excluding these effects, normalized net income would be stable, the company notes.

Group net income stands at EUR2.05 billion from EUR2.24 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Total gross premiums amounted to EUR50.14 billion from EUR42.24 billion in the first half of 2023, thanks to strong development in both segments, life and non-life.

Operating income is EUR3.72 billion, up from EUR3.66 billion recorded as of June 30, 2023, mainly due to the contribution of the Life and Asset & Wealth Management segments.

Assets under management reach EUR820.79 billion, up from EUR655.78 billion as of Dec. 31.

The Combined Ratio is 92.4 percent from 91.6 percent as of June 30, 2023 while the Sovency II Ratio is 211 percent from 220 percent as of Dec. 31.

Group shareholders' equity is up to EUR29.2 billion from EUR28.97 billion as of Dec. 31.

Assicurazioni Generali closed Thursday up 1.1 percent to EUR22.58 per share.

