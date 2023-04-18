Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:01 2023-04-18 am EDT
18.80 EUR   +0.11%
01:37aGenerali Calls for Women Nominees to Audit Board as It Risks Breaking Diversity Rules
DJ
04/17Generali : Statement
PU
04/17World stocks pause before earnings results reveal if rates have bitten
RE
Generali Calls for Women Nominees to Audit Board as It Risks Breaking Diversity Rules

04/18/2023 | 01:37am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Assicurazioni Generali SpA late Monday invited shareholders to propose female members for its board of statutory auditors, as currents nominee lists risk resulting in an audit board lacking in women, contrary to Italian law.

The board of directors of the insurer, one of Europe's largest, said it is extending the deadline for nominations until after the close of market on Wednesday. Proposals will be published on the company's web page the following morning, ahead of its annual meeting of shareholders to be held next week.

Generali "therefore invites shareholders to present proposals for nominees belonging to the underrepresented gender--as cited, female--for the appointment of a permanent auditor," it said. Only votes cast for these candidates will be taken into consideration, the company added.

Generali's board of statutory auditors, three permanent and two substitute, is appointed by shareholders to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, as well overseeing external auditors.

Under the governance code set by Italian exchange operator Borsa Italiana, companies are required to ensure a representation of at least one third of the less-represented gender on their boards of directors and audit. Generali's current audit board consists of three women and two men.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 0136ET

Analyst Recommendations on GENERALI
Financials
Sales 2023 84 620 M 92 400 M 92 400 M
Net income 2023 3 183 M 3 476 M 3 476 M
Net Debt 2023 41 740 M 45 578 M 45 578 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,33x
Yield 2023 6,47%
Capitalization 28 859 M 31 512 M 31 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 82 061
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,78 €
Average target price 19,47 €
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI13.03%31 512
AXA8.75%74 629
METLIFE, INC.-14.96%46 942
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.46%40 534
PRUDENTIAL PLC1.55%39 807
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.05%35 429
