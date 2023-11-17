Stock G GENERALI
PDF Report : Generali

Generali

Equities

G

IT0000062072

Life & Health Insurance

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:44:59 2023-11-17 am EST
19.46 EUR -0.64% 19.38 -0.41%
06:36pm GENERALI : Do not overexamine the Solvency figure; the results were in line Alphavalue
05:54pm Indices up; Saipem tops on Mib. AN
Latest news about Generali

GENERALI : Do not overexamine the Solvency figure; the results were in line Alphavalue
Indices up; Saipem tops on Mib. AN
Global markets live: Applied Materials, Gap, Apple, Boeing, IBM...
Interest rates: small reversal (tension) but very positive week CF
CAC40: ends the week and the month with a bang (+6%) CF
GENERALI SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan ZD
Indexes accelerate after Eurozone inflation AN
Transcript : Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2023 CI
European Midday Briefing : Rate Cut Hopes Help Buoy Stocks DJ
CAC40: further rebound, weekly gain of 2.5 CF
Generali Resolute on Mid-term Target as Nine-month Profit Surges Despite Weak Quarterly Result MT
Mib good at start, Montepaschi leads rises AN
Generali: 30% increase in adjusted net income for nine months CF
GENERALI : First take: good signals from the life business Alphavalue
CAC 40: an uncertain end to the week CF
Generali Posts Rise in Nine-Month Net Result, Gross Written Premiums MT
Generali Sees Signs of Slowdown After Fall in Net Profit DJ
Generali doubles profit, pushes non-life business and premiums rise AN
Generali posts 29.6% rise in nine-month profit, sticks to 2024 plan targets RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Cooler Economic Data Raises Investor Hopes About Interest Rates DJ
Assicurazioni Generali, Bruno Scaroni will leave the group at the end of the year AN
Mib at par at start, Leonardo good on DRS news AN
Futures flat after meeting between Biden and Xi AN

Chart Generali

More charts

Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
06:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Generali

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
19.59EUR
Average target price
20.90EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.71%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GENERALI Stock Generali
+17.12% 32 105 M $
AXA Stock AXA
+8.94% 66 399 M $
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
+13.82% 47 399 M $
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
-13.51% 45 914 M $
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
-3.84% 34 191 M $
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+8.94% 34 106 M $
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-16.19% 31 228 M $
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+11.01% 29 381 M $
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
+36.84% 28 808 M $
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+14.50% 20 973 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
