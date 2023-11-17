Generali
Equities
G
IT0000062072
Life & Health Insurance
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 12:44:19 pm
|19.46 EUR
|-0.64%
|19.38
|-0.41%
|06:36pm
|GENERALI : Do not overexamine the Solvency figure; the results were in line
|05:54pm
|Indices up; Saipem tops on Mib.
|AN
More about the company
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
SectorLife & Health Insurance
Calendar
06:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
19.59EUR
Average target price
20.90EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.71%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.12%
|32 105 M $
|+8.94%
|66 399 M $
|+13.82%
|47 399 M $
|-13.51%
|45 914 M $
|-3.84%
|34 191 M $
|+8.94%
|34 106 M $
|-16.19%
|31 228 M $
|+11.01%
|29 381 M $
|+36.84%
|28 808 M $
|+14.50%
|20 973 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Generali - Borsa Italiana
- News Generali
- Generali : Do not overexamine the Solvency figure; the results were in line