Stock G GENERALI
Generali

Equities

G

IT0000062072

Life & Health Insurance

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 05:21:45 2024-03-13 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
22.56 EUR +0.62% Intraday chart for Generali +1.81% +18.08%
09:48am GENERALI : Fertile ground for Generali Alphavalue
05:16am News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Wednesday at 12 AM ET DJ
Latest news about Generali

GENERALI : Fertile ground for Generali Alphavalue
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Wednesday at 12 AM ET DJ
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Tuesday at 4 PM ET DJ
Next Re closes 2023 at a loss, weighs asset value adjustment AN
Global markets live: Domino's Pizza, Generali, Oracle, Intel, Boeing... Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 AM ET DJ
GENERALI CEO: CO WILL CONSIDER M&A OPPORTUNITIES WITH POTENTIAL… RE
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Tuesday at 7 AM ET DJ
GENERALI SPA : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
GENERALI SPA : UBS keeps a Sell rating ZD
Transcript : Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 12, 2024
Indices up; wait for U.S. inflation AN
European Midday Briefing : Investors Await Important U.S. CPI Data DJ
Generali Hikes Dividend After Surge in Profit, Premiums -- Update DJ
Generali Recommends Bigger Shareholder Payout as Property and Casualty Business Drives 2023 Results MT
Generali: dividend increase on record results CF
Stock exchanges in green; Leonardo drags Mib post-accounts AN
GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
GENERALI : First Take: P&C surprise again and a substantial DPS increase Alphavalue
European shares rise on earnings support; US inflation data in focus RE
Assicurazioni Generali Posts Rise in FY23 Attributable Result, Insurance Revenue MT
Generali Results Beat Expectations; Raises Dividend DJ
Generali closes 2023 with record profit; dividend rises AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. CPI Data DJ

Chart Generali

More charts

Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
2024-04-23 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Generali

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
22.42 EUR
Average target price
21.91 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-2.26%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
GENERALI Stock Generali
+18.08% 37.75B
AXA Stock AXA
+15.33% 81.58B
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+8.41% 51.83B
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
+0.53% 47.86B
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+10.14% 43.13B
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+7.74% 40.14B
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+7.64% 31.98B
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
-3.08% 29.36B
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-8.86% 28.42B
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
+21.52% 23.07B
Other Life & Health Insurance
