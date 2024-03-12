Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.