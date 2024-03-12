Stock G GENERALI
Generali

Equities

G

IT0000062072

Life & Health Insurance

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 04:50:06 2024-03-12 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
22.42 EUR +0.54% Intraday chart for Generali +1.13% +17.35%
09:46am Stock exchanges in green; Leonardo drags Mib post-accounts AN
09:26am GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
Latest news about Generali

Stock exchanges in green; Leonardo drags Mib post-accounts AN
GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
GENERALI : First Take: P&C surprise again and a substantial DPS increase Alphavalue
European shares rise on earnings support; US inflation data in focus RE
Assicurazioni Generali Posts Rise in FY23 Attributable Result, Insurance Revenue MT
Generali Results Beat Expectations; Raises Dividend DJ
Generali closes 2023 with record profit; dividend rises AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. CPI Data DJ
Milan black jersey at start; TIM drags on Mib. AN
Futures bearish; eyes on US inflation AN
Stock exchanges contrasted; TIM leads on Mib. AN
Global markets live: Darktrace, Merck, Meta, Apple, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
Banca Generali, inflows up 64 percent year-on-year in February AN
Generali Eyeing Potential $11 Billion Takeover Deals, Bloomberg Reports DJ
North American Morning Briefing : S&P 500 Futures Dip; Apple Eyes 4-Month Low DJ
GENERALI SPA : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating ZD
European Midday Briefing : Caution Dominates as Key Events Awaited DJ
Indices down except in Mib; Saipem on top AN
Futures down; China sets growth at 5 percent AN
Mib slightly down; still strength on Saipem AN
Generali CEO urges Italian government to revise new capital markets law RE
Enel Sells 49% of Battery Business to Sosteneo for $1.19 Billion DJ
Generali Finalizes Sale of TUA Assicurazioni to Allianz MT
Assicurazioni Generali finalizes sale of TUA to Allianz AN
Allianz S.p.A. acquired TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A. from Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G). CI

Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
2024-03-11 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Ratings for Generali

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
22.3 EUR
Average target price
21.91 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.73%
Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
GENERALI Stock Generali
+17.09% 37.59B
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+8.44% 51.85B
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
+0.81% 47.99B
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+9.63% 43B
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+7.53% 40.06B
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+7.74% 32.06B
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
-2.35% 29.63B
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-8.77% 27.64B
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
+20.22% 23.36B
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+0.66% 21.48B
Other Life & Health Insurance
