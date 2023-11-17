Generali
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
19.59EUR
Average target price
20.90EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.71%
EPS Revisions
