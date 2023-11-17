Stock G GENERALI
PDF Report : Generali

Generali

Equities

G

IT0000062072

Life & Health Insurance

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 03:28:38 2023-11-17 am EST 		Intraday chart for Generali 5-day change 1st Jan Change
19.32 EUR -1.35% +1.18% +16.34%
09:12am GENERALI : First take: good signals from the life business Alphavalue
08:37am CAC 40: an uncertain end to the week CF
Latest news about Generali

GENERALI : First take: good signals from the life business Alphavalue
CAC 40: an uncertain end to the week CF
Generali Posts Rise in Nine-Month Net Result, Gross Written Premiums MT
Generali Sees Signs of Slowdown After Fall in Net Profit DJ
Generali doubles profit, pushes non-life business and premiums rise AN
Generali posts 29.6% rise in nine-month profit, sticks to 2024 plan targets RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Cooler Economic Data Raises Investor Hopes About Interest Rates DJ
Assicurazioni Generali, Bruno Scaroni will leave the group at the end of the year AN
Mib at par at start, Leonardo good on DRS news AN
Futures flat after meeting between Biden and Xi AN
Europeans close higher after US data AN
Futures bullish in Europe; brakes UK inflation AN
US CPI slows; bullish Milan and Europeans AN
Factbox-Italian banks add 4.5 billion euros in capital due to one-off tax RE
Business Square over 29,000 points; MPS good on Mib AN
Mib does well but other Europeans remain flat AN
Generali, Genertel exercise option to redeem subordinated bond AN
Italy's Banca Generali lifts NII target after Q3 profit beat RE
Banca Generali, profit up double digits; guidance confirmed AN
Piazza Affari in the green; banks lead AN
Indices expected up in wake of Asian rises AN
WEEKAHEAD-India bonds to focus on local, U.S. inflation data, with rupee also eyeing cenbank RE
Indices down, new rate hikes feared AN
European storms eat into Allianz profits - shares in top DAX group DP
Middle East conflict: Have markets really moved on from fear? RE

Chart Generali

Chart Generali
Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
06:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Generali

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
19.59EUR
Average target price
20.90EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.71%
EPS Revisions

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GENERALI Stock Generali
+16.34% 32 105 M $
AXA Stock AXA
+7.73% 66 399 M $
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
+12.75% 47 399 M $
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
-14.29% 45 914 M $
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+7.20% 34 106 M $
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
-4.86% 34 191 M $
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-17.84% 31 228 M $
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
+35.78% 28 808 M $
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+14.13% 20 973 M $
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
+2.57% 20 001 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
