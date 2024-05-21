Stock G GENERALI
Generali

Equities

G

IT0000062072

Life & Health Insurance

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
 11:44:59 2024-05-21 am EDT 		After market 12:37:33 pm
23.47 EUR -1.55% Intraday chart for Generali 23.48 +0.06%
06:16pm GENERALI : Focus on the life segment’s improvement Alphavalue
05:58pm Mib falls to 34,600 area; Saipem and Unipol bullish AN
Latest news about Generali

Central bankers try to reason with investors Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Tuesday at 7 AM ET DJ
Italy's Generali Posts First-Quarter Premiums Surge as Life Net Inflows Back in the Green MT
Milan black jersey; Generali falls after accounts AN
GENERALI SPA : UBS remains a Sell rating ZD
Generali: down after quarterly results CF
GENERALI : First take: Solid results, life above all expectation Alphavalue
Assicurazioni Generali Posts Higher Q1 Net Result, Gross Written Premiums MT
Generali approves new buyback of maximum EUR300 million AN
Generali on Track to Meet Targets After Quarterly Beat DJ
Generali, quarterly profit up and outlook confirmed AN
Italy's Generali beats estimates with first quarter results RE
Oddo BHF Lifts Generali PT, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
GENERALI : Oddo BHF raises its target price CF
GENERALI SPA : Barclays maintains a Sell rating ZD
Banca Generali Confirms FY24 Net Inflows Target, Cumulative Dividend Payout MT
Banca Generali, profit increases in double digits in quarter AN
Stock markets cautious but positive; Nexi bullish after accounts AN
Mib bearish; focus on quarterly reports and BoE AN
Milan lone in red; Leonardo tops Mib AN
Eni ready to place two bond issues in USD AN
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Muted After Rally Fueled by Rate-Cut Hopes DJ
European Midday Briefing : Hopes of U.S. Rate Cut Buoys Mood DJ

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (62.3%); - non-life insurance (37.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 655.8 billion of assets managed at the end of 2023), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
Life & Health Insurance
01:00am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
23.84 EUR
Average target price
23.03 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-3.39%
Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
GENERALI Stock Generali
+22.85% 40.19B
AXA Stock AXA
+14.99% 80.65B
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+10.13% 51.83B
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
+5.93% 49.83B
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+22.13% 47.95B
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+13.67% 42.26B
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+1.22% 30.05B
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
-2.23% 29.32B
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-10.10% 28.03B
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+21.09% 25.46B
Other Life & Health Insurance
