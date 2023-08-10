|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 03:00:24 2023-08-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.56 EUR
|+0.60%
|-3.61%
|+11.01%
|08:46am
|GENERALI : Generali's P&C: the standout performer of 1H 23
|08:22am
|Europeans expected up; new U.S.-China tensions
|AN
Today at 02:46 am
Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
SectorLife & Health Insurance
2023-11-17 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Generali
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
18.45EUR
Average target price
19.91EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.92%
Sector Other Life & Health Insurance
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.01%
|30 562 M $
|+8.62%
|29 798 M $
|+28.66%
|27 886 M $
|-4.41%
|34 548 M $
|+7.12%
|35 182 M $
|-8.78%
|35 393 M $
|+16.13%
|21 423 M $
|+19.65%
|18 741 M $
|-8.27%
|18 439 M $
|+14.77%
|17 628 M $