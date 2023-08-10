  1. Markets
Real-time Borsa Italiana - 03:00:24 2023-08-10 am EDT
18.56 EUR +0.60% -3.61% +11.01%
08:46am GENERALI : Generali's P&C: the standout performer of 1H 23 Alphavalue
08:22am Europeans expected up; new U.S.-China tensions AN

GENERALI : Generali's P&C: the standout performer of 1H 23

Today at 02:46 am

Latest news about Generali

Generali beats consensus in first half driven by non-life segment RE
Milan maglia rosa; banks back in green AN
Global markets live: Flutter, Boeing, KKR, Walt Disney, Amazon... ZB
Transcript : Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2023 CI
GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating MD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 09.08.2023 - 15.15 hrs DP
Generali Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit; Gross Written Premiums Up MT
Generali Net Profit Jumps, Boosted by Property and Casualty Business Growth DJ
Generali, operating income and profit grow in the first half of the year AN
Milan attempts rebound; banks on top AN
Futures predict rebound; deflation in China AN
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Risk-Off Sentiment May Weigh DJ
Banking stocks sink Europeans; TIM good on Mib. AN
Europeans in the red; Brent crude down at USD85 a barrel. AN
Europeans down slightly; Visibilia trailing among PMIs. AN
Banca Generali, July net inflows down from 2022 AN
Italian lawmakers seek 10 times voting rights for listed firms RE
European Midday Briefing: Investors Brace for Another BOE Rate Rise DJ
Forint to recover some ground, zloty likely to fall from highs RE
Futures await falling stock markets except London AN
Banca Generali initiates new buyback and purchases 10,000 shares AN
European stock exchanges down; oil prices down AN
Fitch dyes futures red; Iveco accounts good AN

Chart Generali

Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the largest Italian insurance group. Gross earned premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (64.3%); - non-life insurance (35.7%): automobile insurance, commercial and industrial, personal, and accident-health. The group also develops asset management activities (EUR 618 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022), bank management (Banca Generali) and real estate management.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
2023-11-17 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Generali

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
18.45EUR
Average target price
19.91EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.92%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
GENERALI
Chart Analysis Generali
+11.01% 30 562 M $
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Chart Analysis Sun Life Financial Inc.
+8.62% 29 798 M $
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Chart Analysis Great-West Lifeco Inc.
+28.66% 27 886 M $
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Prudential Financial, Inc.
-4.41% 34 548 M $
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Manulife Financial Corporation
+7.12% 35 182 M $
PRUDENTIAL PLC
Chart Analysis Prudential plc
-8.78% 35 393 M $
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+16.13% 21 423 M $
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA
Chart Analysis Power Corporation of Canada
+19.65% 18 741 M $
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
-8.27% 18 439 M $
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Swiss Life Holding AG
+14.77% 17 628 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
