Starring on the cover is SME EnterPRIZE, the initiative that promotes a culture of sustainability among small and medium-sized enterprises by inspiring them to develop responsible business models.
In 2023, the project involved more than 7,600 companies from 10 European countries to celebrate, among them, the Sustainability Heroes: entrepreneurs who have implemented outstanding environmental and social initiatives, for people and the planet.
In 2024 SME EnterPRIZE also expands in Asia, where together with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Generali is working on concrete solutions to increase the resilience of SMEs in the face of climate change and other risks.
On the cover:
Biopekárna Zemanka (Czech Republic)
A pioneer in circular food production that buys raw materials from local organic farmers and uses recyclable packaging and electricity from renewable sources.
Pervormance International (Germany)
A women-led company offering cooling garments through a sustainable alternative to traditional cooling systems, benefiting workers, athletes, and individuals with specific health conditions.
Discover all the
Sustainability Heroes
This Half-Yearly Consolidated Financial Report has not been filed, pursuant to art. 154-ter of legislative decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58 - Testo Unico delle disposizioni in materia di Intermediazione Finanziaria (TUF) - as amended and pursuant to art.8 and 21 of law of 6 February 1996, no.52.
The Company will publish the final version of the Half-Yearly Consolidated Financial Report 2024 in accordance with prevailing law, and also include the Independent Auditor's Report.
Please note that the Report is translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers.
2
Generali Group
Half-Yearly Consolidated Financial Report 2024
CORPORATE BODIES AT 9 AUGUST 2024
Chairman
Andrea Sironi
Managing Director and Group CEO
Philippe Donnet
Board members
Marina Brogi
Flavio Cattaneo
Alessia Falsarone
Clara Furse
Umberto Malesci
Stefano Marsaglia
Antonella Mei-Pochtler
Diva Moriani
Lorenzo Pellicioli
Clemente Rebecchini
Luisa Torchia
Board of Statutory Auditors
Carlo Schiavone (Chairman)
Sara Landini
Paolo Ratti
Giuseppe Melis (Alternate Auditor)
Michele Pizzo (Alternate Auditor)
Board secretary
Giuseppe Catalano
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
Company established in Trieste in 1831
Registered office in Trieste (Italy), piazza Duca degli Abruzzi, 2 Share capital € 1,602,736,602 fully paid-up
Fiscal code and Venezia Giulia Companies' Register no. 00079760328
VAT no. 01333550323
Company entered on the Register of Italian insurance and reinsurance companies under no.1.00003 Parent Company of the Generali Group, entered
on the Register of insurance groups under no. 026 Pec: assicurazionigenerali@pec.generaligroup.com
ISIN: IT0000062072
Reuters: GASI.MI
Bloomberg: G IM
Contacts available at the end of this document
3
INDEX
Interim Management Report
Group's highlights
7
Key half-yearly facts, significant events after 30 June 2024
and 2024 corporate event calendar
8
Our financial performance
12
Group's performance
12
Group's financial position
14
Life segment
16
Property & Casualty segment
19
Asset & Wealth Management segment
22
Holding and other businesses segment
23
Outlook
24
Notes to the Report
25
Methodological notes on alternative performance measures
26
Half-Yearly Condensed
Consolidated Financial
Statements
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
37
NOTES
47
APPENDICES TO THE NOTES
117
Attestation and Report
ATTESTATION TO THE HALF-YEARLY CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, of legislative decree
of 24 February 1998, no. 58 and art. 81-ter of Consob regulation
of 14 May 1999, no. 11971 as amended
139
Glossary
146
Contacts
150
6
Generali Group
Half-Yearly Consolidated Financial Report 2024
Interim Management Report
7
GROUP'S HIGHLIGHTS1
Gross written premiums
- 50,140 mln
Operating result
- 3,723 mln
Adjusted net result2
- 2,025 mln
Net result
- 2,052 mln
Total Assets Under Management (AUM)
- 821 bln
Solvency Ratio3
211%
+20.4%
+1.6%
-13.1%
-8.5%
+25.2%
-9 p.p.
LIFE
Life net inflows
€ 5,145 mln
n.m.
New Business Value (NBV)
€ 1,289 mln
+3.7%
Operating result
€ 1,955 mln
+7.8%
PROPERTY & CASUALTY (P&C)
Gross written premiums
€ 17,419 mln
+10.5%
Combined ratio (CoR)
92.4%
+0.8 p.p.
Operating result
€ 1,728 mln
-6.7%
ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Operating result
€ 566 mln
+19.4%
HOLDING AND OTHER BUSINESSES
Operating result
€ -227 mln
+44.1%
-
Half-year2023 figures have been restated considering: 1) LTIP and other share-based payments (including We SHARE plan) have been moved from non-operating results to operating results; 2) AWM segment now includes all the operating and non-operating costs that were previously considered as holding expenses, including the aforementioned LTIP and other share-based payments. For any further details refer to the Methodological notes on alternative performance measures chapter.
Changes in premiums, Life net inflows and new business were presented on equivalent terms, i.e. at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope. Changes in total AUM and Solvency Ratio were calculated considering the previous year-end data.
The amounts were rounded and may not add up to the rounded total in all cases. The percentages presented can be affected by the rounding.
- Adjusted net result includes adjustments for 1) volatility effects deriving from the valuation at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) of investments not backing portfolios with direct profit participation and the free assets; 2) hyperinflation effect under IAS 29; 3) amortisation of intangibles from M&A transactions (business combinations under IFRS 3) excluding those connected to brands, technology and bancassurance or equivalent distribution agreement, if material; 4) impact of gains and losses from acquisitions and disposals, including possible restructuring costs incurred during the first year from the acquisition, if material.
3. For interim reporting, the disclosed Solvency Ratio is reported net of accrued pro-rata dividend, and therefore differs from the regulatory view that, from 2024, requires the deduction of the full-year dividend also for interim QRT regulatory reporting.
8
Generali Group
Half-Yearly Consolidated Financial Report 2024
KEY HALF-YEARLY FACTS, SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER 30 JUNE 2024 AND 2024 CORPORATE EVENT CALENDAR
www.generali.com/media/press-releases/all
JAN.24
Generali placed two new Euro denominated senior bonds, due in January 2029 and in January 2034 respectively, both issued in green format in accordance with its Green, Social & Sustainability Bond Framework. They are the sixth and seventh green bonds issued, for a total amount equal to € 1,250 million. The transaction is in line with Generali's sustainability commitment: indeed, an amount corresponding to the net proceeds of the notes will be used to finance/refinance Eligible Green Projects. During the book building process, the notes attracted an order book in excess of € 2 billion from more than 80 highly diversified international institutional investors, including a significant representation of funds with Sustainable/SRI mandates.
Generali signed an agreement for the acquisition of 51% of Generali China Insurance Company Limited (GCI) for a consideration of approximately € 99 million4. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The estimated impact on the Group's Solvency Ratio is approximately -1p.p.. The acquisition represents a long-termstrategic investment to develop a fully owned and controlled general insurance business in China, positioning Generali well to capture an increasing share of the growing Chinese market. Upon completion, Generali will become the 100% shareholder of GCI and the first foreign player to acquire a controlling stake of a P&C insurance company from a single state-ownedentity in China purely via a Mandatory Public Auction process.
Generali updated the financial community on the progress of the Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategic plan, confirming that it is on track to meet all the key financial targets, as well as on the recent acquisitions of Liberty Seguros and Conning Holdings Limited, its Protection business, and Group cash and capital. During the Investor Day it also announced a € 500 million share buyback plan, which is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting in April 2024 and launched during the same year, subject to all relevant approvals.
Following the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Generali completed the acquisition of Liberty Seguros, announced in June 2023. The deal is fully aligned with the Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategy and aims to improve the Group's earnings profile, boost the P&C business, and strengthen its leadership position in Europe, reaching the fourth position in the Spanish P&C market, consolidating its second position in Portugal, and gaining a top ten market share positioning in Ireland.
MAR.24
Generali completed the disposal of TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A. to Allianz, with which it had reached an agreement in October 2023. The transaction is aligned with the implementation of the Group's Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategy in Italy to pursue profitable growth, reduce complexity with the aim of making its operating machine more efficient and to increase P&C diversification. The impacts of the transaction are included in the chapter Information on consolidation area and related operations in the Notes.
Within the partnership established between Generali and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), designed to reduce the protection gap for vulnerable communities worldwide through access to innovative insurance and risk finance solutions, an event to present concrete solutions on how to boost small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) resilience against climate change and other risks took place in Asia. The following were presented: Building MSME Resilience in Southeast Asia, a joint research report focusing on selected value chains in Thailand and Malaysia, which proposes an alternative approach to identifying the risks and needs of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), developing risk management and insurance services, and delivering these solutions to the MSME
4 Consideration in local currency is approximately RMB 774 million.
