KEY HALF-YEARLY FACTS, SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER 30 JUNE 2024 AND 2024 CORPORATE EVENT CALENDAR

JAN.24

Generali placed two new Euro denominated senior bonds, due in January 2029 and in January 2034 respectively, both issued in green format in accordance with its Green, Social & Sustainability Bond Framework. They are the sixth and seventh green bonds issued, for a total amount equal to € 1,250 million. The transaction is in line with Generali's sustainability commitment: indeed, an amount corresponding to the net proceeds of the notes will be used to finance/refinance Eligible Green Projects. During the book building process, the notes attracted an order book in excess of € 2 billion from more than 80 highly diversified international institutional investors, including a significant representation of funds with Sustainable/SRI mandates.

Generali signed an agreement for the acquisition of 51% of Generali China Insurance Company Limited (GCI) for a consideration of approximately € 99 million4. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The estimated impact on the Group's Solvency Ratio is approximately -1p.p.. The acquisition represents a long-termstrategic investment to develop a fully owned and controlled general insurance business in China, positioning Generali well to capture an increasing share of the growing Chinese market. Upon completion, Generali will become the 100% shareholder of GCI and the first foreign player to acquire a controlling stake of a P&C insurance company from a single state-ownedentity in China purely via a Mandatory Public Auction process.

Generali updated the financial community on the progress of the Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategic plan, confirming that it is on track to meet all the key financial targets, as well as on the recent acquisitions of Liberty Seguros and Conning Holdings Limited, its Protection business, and Group cash and capital. During the Investor Day it also announced a € 500 million share buyback plan, which is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting in April 2024 and launched during the same year, subject to all relevant approvals.

Following the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Generali completed the acquisition of Liberty Seguros, announced in June 2023. The deal is fully aligned with the Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategy and aims to improve the Group's earnings profile, boost the P&C business, and strengthen its leadership position in Europe, reaching the fourth position in the Spanish P&C market, consolidating its second position in Portugal, and gaining a top ten market share positioning in Ireland.

MAR.24

Generali completed the disposal of TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A. to Allianz, with which it had reached an agreement in October 2023. The transaction is aligned with the implementation of the Group's Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategy in Italy to pursue profitable growth, reduce complexity with the aim of making its operating machine more efficient and to increase P&C diversification. The impacts of the transaction are included in the chapter Information on consolidation area and related operations in the Notes.

Within the partnership established between Generali and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), designed to reduce the protection gap for vulnerable communities worldwide through access to innovative insurance and risk finance solutions, an event to present concrete solutions on how to boost small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) resilience against climate change and other risks took place in Asia. The following were presented: Building MSME Resilience in Southeast Asia, a joint research report focusing on selected value chains in Thailand and Malaysia, which proposes an alternative approach to identifying the risks and needs of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), developing risk management and insurance services, and delivering these solutions to the MSME

4 Consideration in local currency is approximately RMB 774 million.