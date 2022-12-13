Advanced search
    G   IT0000062072

GENERALI

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:48 2022-12-13 am EST
17.34 EUR   +0.41%
02:30aGenerali : Investor Update - Presentation
PU
02:30aGenerali : Investor Update - Press Release
PU
02:30aGenerali : “IFRS 17 & 9 Induction” Slide Commentary
PU
Generali : Investor Update - Presentation

12/13/2022 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2

AGENDA

Time

Topic

Speaker

10:00

IFRS 17 & IFRS 9 induction

Cristiano Borean

11:00

Update on Cattolica integration

Marco Sesana

11:30 Q&A

12:30

End of Investor Update

IFRS 17 & IFRS 9 INDUCTION

CRISTIANO BOREAN

GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

4

AGENDA IFRS 17 & IFRS 9

01 Introduction

02

Key accounting and valuation choices

05

03

Impact on Group equity

06

04

Focus on Life

07

08

Focus on P&C

Impact on main KPIs

Final remarks

Appendix & Glossary

5

INTRODUCTION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
