GENERALI GROUP FIRST HALF 2024 RESULTS
The like for like change of written premiums, Life net cash inflows, PVNBP, NBV and NBM is on equivalent terms (on equivalent exchange rates and consolidation area)
STRATEGY OVERVIEW
KEY MESSAGES
Continued growth in Operating Result thanks to increasingly diversified business profile. Solid capital position confirmed
Return to positive Life net inflows driven by the preferred Protection and Unit Linked lines, with very significant reduction in outflows from Savings
Successful tariff strengthening measures driving further P&C growth
Well positioned to fully deliver "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth". New strategic plan to be presented on January 30, 2025
Confirmed commitment to shareholder remuneration: 500 million share buyback launched
CONTINUED GROWTH IN OPERATING RESULT WITH SOLID CAPITAL POSITION CONFIRMED
Operating Result (€ m)
+1.6%
3,664
3,723
1H23
1H24
Total Premiums¹ (€ m)
Adjusted Net Result (€ m)
-13.1%
2,330
2,025
1H23
1H24
Life New Business Value¹ (€ m)
Solvency Ratio (%)
-9 p.p.
220
211
2023
1H24
P&C COR undiscounted (%)
+20.4%
42,237
50,140
1H23
1H24
+3.7%
1,245
1,289
1H23
1H24
-0.1 p.p.
95.1
94.9
1H23
1H24
1. Changes in Total Premiums and Life New Business Value are presented on equivalent terms (at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope)
RETURN TO POSITIVE LIFE NET INFLOWS DRIVEN BY PREFERRED PROTECTION AND UNIT LINKED LINES
Net inflows mix by
Line of Business in 1H24
€ million
Unit Linked
Protection
Savings
2,573
3,068
(496)
Net inflows mix
by Country
€ million
1H23
1H24
Italy
(2,589)
(518)
France
(916)
2,241
DACH
765
824
International
1,821
2,564
Group Holdings and Other Companies
41
33
Total
(877)
5,145
EFFECTIVE TARIFF STRENGTHENING MEASURES DRIVING FURTHER P&C GROWTH
1H24 P&C Gross Direct Premiums (%)
Price effect
Motor
Change in Average Annual
1H24 vs
2023 vs
1H23 vs
Non-Motor
Premium
1H23
2022
1H22
Accident, Health and Disability
Corporate & Commercial¹
6%
Retail and SME2,3
+6.6%
+6.1%
+6.4%
Europ Assistance
10%
of which:
36%
Motor
+6.9%
+5.3%
+3.2%
14%
Non-Motor
+5.0%
+6.1%
+6.3%
Retail + SME: (84%)
Accident, Health & Disability
+9.3%
+7.9%
+13.9%
34%
Effective Rate Change (on top
1H24 vs
2023 vs
1H23 vs
of inflation)
1H23
2022
1H22
Corporate & Commercial4
+0.6%
+4.2%
+6.0%
- Including both Direct and Accepted business
- The scope of the analysis is equal to ~80% of the 1H24 Group P&C Retail + SME business in force (excluding Europ Assistance) and refers to European countries only
- Measured as the change of the Average Annual Premium for risks in-force (data coming from technical monitoring)
- Measured as Effective Rate Change on top of inflation (e.g. change in Actual Price / Technical Price) of Renewals of the period
SAVE THE DATE - INVESTOR DAY 2025
30 JANUARY 2025
Investor Day
Procuratie Vecchie,
Venice
GROUP FINANCIALS
CRISTIANO BOREAN
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
OPENING REMARKS
Confirmed positive technical trends: Undiscounted Current Year Attritional Combined Ratio improved by 1.4 p.p. compared to 1H 2023 (1.6 p.p. excluding Liberty Seguros)
Very positive net inflows in the preferred Protection and Unit Linked business lines, with a significant improvement in the net outflows from Savings
Growing Life Operating Result and continued growth in New Business Value, reflecting the strong volumes of new production recorded year to date
Asset Management benefitting from the consolidation of CHL. Wealth Management performed strongly thanks to both recurring result and higher performance fees
Strong capital generation maintains the Solvency 2 ratio at solid levels, after the consolidation of Liberty Seguros and including the impact from the 500 million share buyback
10
FIRST HALF 2024 RESULTS: HIGHLIGHTS
Volumes
1H23
1H24
Δ LFL¹
Gross Written Premiums (€ m)
42,237
50,140
+20.4%
Life (€ m)
25,888
32,722
+26.6%
P&C (€ m)
16,349
17,419
+10.5%
Life Net Inflows (€ m)
(877)
5,145
n.m.
Profitability
1H23
1H24
Δ
Operating Result (€ m)
3,664
3,723
+1.6%
Adjusted Net Result (€ m)
2,330
2,025
-13.1%
Adjusted EPS (€)
1.51
1.31
-13.3%
Net Result (€ m)
2,243
2,052
-8.5%
New Business Margin (on PVNBP)
5.81%
4.31%
-151 bps¹
Combined Ratio discounted
91.6%
92.4%
+0.8 p.p.
Combined Ratio undiscounted
95.1%
94.9%
-0.1 p.p.
Capital
2023
1H24
Δ
Contractual Service Margin (€ m)
31,807
31,943
+0.4%
Shareholders' equity (€ m)
28,968
29,203
+0.8%
Solvency 2 ratio
220%
211%
-9 p.p.
1. Constant perimeter and exchange rates
