The like for like change of written premiums, Life net cash inflows, PVNBP, NBV and NBM is on equivalent terms (on equivalent exchange rates and consolidation area)

Well positioned to fully deliver "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth". New strategic plan to be presented on January 30, 2025

Return to positive Life net inflows driven by the preferred Protection and Unit Linked lines, with very significant reduction in outflows from Savings

Continued growth in Operating Result thanks to increasingly diversified business profile. Solid capital position confirmed

1. Changes in Total Premiums and Life New Business Value are presented on equivalent terms (at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope)

RETURN TO POSITIVE LIFE NET INFLOWS DRIVEN BY PREFERRED PROTECTION AND UNIT LINKED LINES

Measured as Effective Rate Change on top of inflation (e.g. change in Actual Price / Technical Price) of Renewals of the period

Measured as the change of the Average Annual Premium for risks

The scope of the analysis is equal to ~80% of the 1H24 Group P&C Retail + SME business in force (excluding Europ Assistance) and refers to European countries only

Confirmed positive technical trends: Undiscounted Current Year Attritional Combined Ratio improved by 1.4 p.p. compared to 1H 2023 (1.6 p.p. excluding Liberty Seguros)

Very positive net inflows in the preferred Protection and Unit Linked business lines, with a significant improvement in the net outflows from Savings

Growing Life Operating Result and continued growth in New Business Value, reflecting the strong volumes of new production recorded year to date

Asset Management benefitting from the consolidation of CHL. Wealth Management performed strongly thanks to both recurring result and higher performance fees

Strong capital generation maintains the Solvency 2 ratio at solid levels, after the consolidation of Liberty Seguros and including the impact from the 500 million share buyback