GENERALI GROUP FIRST HALF 2024 RESULTS

The like for like change of written premiums, Life net cash inflows, PVNBP, NBV and NBM is on equivalent terms (on equivalent exchange rates and consolidation area)

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

PHILIPPE DONNET

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

KEY MESSAGES

Continued growth in Operating Result thanks to increasingly diversified business profile. Solid capital position confirmed

Return to positive Life net inflows driven by the preferred Protection and Unit Linked lines, with very significant reduction in outflows from Savings

Successful tariff strengthening measures driving further P&C growth

Well positioned to fully deliver "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth". New strategic plan to be presented on January 30, 2025

Confirmed commitment to shareholder remuneration: 500 million share buyback launched

CONTINUED GROWTH IN OPERATING RESULT WITH SOLID CAPITAL POSITION CONFIRMED

Operating Result (€ m)

+1.6%

3,664

3,723

1H23

1H24

Total Premiums¹ (€ m)

Adjusted Net Result (€ m)

-13.1%

2,330

2,025

1H23

1H24

Life New Business Value¹ (€ m)

Solvency Ratio (%)

-9 p.p.

220

211

2023

1H24

P&C COR undiscounted (%)

+20.4%

42,237

50,140

1H23

1H24

+3.7%

1,245

1,289

1H23

1H24

-0.1 p.p.

95.1

94.9

1H23

1H24

1. Changes in Total Premiums and Life New Business Value are presented on equivalent terms (at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope)

RETURN TO POSITIVE LIFE NET INFLOWS DRIVEN BY PREFERRED PROTECTION AND UNIT LINKED LINES

Net inflows mix by

Line of Business in 1H24

€ million

Unit Linked

Protection

Savings

2,573

3,068

(496)

Net inflows mix

by Country

€ million

1H23

1H24

Italy

(2,589)

(518)

France

(916)

2,241

DACH

765

824

International

1,821

2,564

Group Holdings and Other Companies

41

33

Total

(877)

5,145

EFFECTIVE TARIFF STRENGTHENING MEASURES DRIVING FURTHER P&C GROWTH

1H24 P&C Gross Direct Premiums (%)

Price effect

Motor

Change in Average Annual

1H24 vs

2023 vs

1H23 vs

Non-Motor

Premium

1H23

2022

1H22

Accident, Health and Disability

Corporate & Commercial¹

6%

Retail and SME2,3

+6.6%

+6.1%

+6.4%

Europ Assistance

10%

of which:

36%

Motor

+6.9%

+5.3%

+3.2%

14%

Non-Motor

+5.0%

+6.1%

+6.3%

Retail + SME: (84%)

Accident, Health & Disability

+9.3%

+7.9%

+13.9%

34%

Effective Rate Change (on top

1H24 vs

2023 vs

1H23 vs

of inflation)

1H23

2022

1H22

Corporate & Commercial4

+0.6%

+4.2%

+6.0%

  1. Including both Direct and Accepted business
  2. The scope of the analysis is equal to ~80% of the 1H24 Group P&C Retail + SME business in force (excluding Europ Assistance) and refers to European countries only
  3. Measured as the change of the Average Annual Premium for risks in-force (data coming from technical monitoring)
  4. Measured as Effective Rate Change on top of inflation (e.g. change in Actual Price / Technical Price) of Renewals of the period

SAVE THE DATE - INVESTOR DAY 2025

30 JANUARY 2025

Investor Day

Procuratie Vecchie,

Venice

GROUP FINANCIALS

CRISTIANO BOREAN

GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

OPENING REMARKS

Confirmed positive technical trends: Undiscounted Current Year Attritional Combined Ratio improved by 1.4 p.p. compared to 1H 2023 (1.6 p.p. excluding Liberty Seguros)

Very positive net inflows in the preferred Protection and Unit Linked business lines, with a significant improvement in the net outflows from Savings

Growing Life Operating Result and continued growth in New Business Value, reflecting the strong volumes of new production recorded year to date

Asset Management benefitting from the consolidation of CHL. Wealth Management performed strongly thanks to both recurring result and higher performance fees

Strong capital generation maintains the Solvency 2 ratio at solid levels, after the consolidation of Liberty Seguros and including the impact from the 500 million share buyback

FIRST HALF 2024 RESULTS: HIGHLIGHTS

Volumes

1H23

1H24

Δ LFL¹

Gross Written Premiums (€ m)

42,237

50,140

+20.4%

Life (€ m)

25,888

32,722

+26.6%

P&C (€ m)

16,349

17,419

+10.5%

Life Net Inflows (€ m)

(877)

5,145

n.m.

Profitability

1H23

1H24

Δ

Operating Result (€ m)

3,664

3,723

+1.6%

Adjusted Net Result (€ m)

2,330

2,025

-13.1%

Adjusted EPS (€)

1.51

1.31

-13.3%

Net Result (€ m)

2,243

2,052

-8.5%

New Business Margin (on PVNBP)

5.81%

4.31%

-151 bps¹

Combined Ratio discounted

91.6%

92.4%

+0.8 p.p.

Combined Ratio undiscounted

95.1%

94.9%

-0.1 p.p.

Capital

2023

1H24

Δ

Contractual Service Margin (€ m)

31,807

31,943

+0.4%

Shareholders' equity (€ m)

28,968

29,203

+0.8%

Solvency 2 ratio

220%

211%

-9 p.p.

1. Constant perimeter and exchange rates

