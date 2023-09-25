25/09/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Generali and UNDP come together to reduce the protection gap for vulnerable communities

"Insurance Innovation Challenge Fund" launched together with Generali, searching for innovative insurance solutions to boost economic resilience in Malaysia

Generali also expands, together with UNDP, its flagship SME EnterPRIZE project to Asia

Rome - Generali and UNDP brought together representatives of the EU Commission - Directorate General for International Partnerships, the Malaysian Embassy to Italy and the Operating Committee for the G7 Italian Presidency for a solution focused discussion on how to boost resilience in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) against climate change.

During the event, the "Insurance Innovation Challenge Fund" was launched, which will facilitate and incentivise the development and launch of innovative insurance products and services in Malaysia through an open selection process in the country, which will then, for the winners, provide $100,000 USD for the first year to support the development of insurance solutions, including financial and technical support.

This meeting built on the partnership established between Generali and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to reduce the protection gap for vulnerable communities worldwide, through access to insurance and risk finance solutions. These conversations are part of a broader commitment to raise awareness, as well set the path for insurance to unlock security for SMEs in developing countries.

Generali and UNDP are already developing a loss prevention framework for SMEs to leverage the power of data, awareness and understanding of risks for businesses in vulnerable communities. In addition to the "Insurance Innovation Challenge Fund", there will also be an Asian edition of Generali's flagship SME EnterPRIZE project, which has already successfully been running in Europe over the past 2 years.

Generali and UNDP initiatives start in Asia

Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo, CEO International of Generali, said:"SMEs are the bedrock of the Asian economy, yet despite their contribution tosocio-economicgrowth development, they remain highly vulnerable to risks. Insurance provides the safeguard that businesses need to flourish in the face of those risks, boosting economic development and prosperity. This innovative partnership with UNDP is seeing Generali utilise its expertise from across the world, and locally in Asia, to help boost an insurance culture which will be essential for the region's future success."

The SME resilience activities carried out by UNDP and Generali in Asia are being developed with the primary focus of the Malaysian market in respect to the loss prevention framework and the Insurance Innovation Challenge Fund.