(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Monday that Giulio Terzariol will join the group as CEO Insurance, a newly created role with responsibility for all insurance business units, effective January 2024.

Terzariol will report directly to Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, and will join Assicurazioni Generali's Group Management Committee.

"The creation of the new division further improves coordination, effectiveness and strategic alignment across geographies, streamlining and simplifying the group's organizational model and contributing to the achievement of the objectives of the Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth strategic plan," the company explained in a note.

Generali on Friday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR19.36 per share.

