July 29, 2024 at 10:12 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Monday that it purchased 544,877 of its own ordinary shares between July 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR23.50, for a total value of EUR12.8 million.

To date, the company holds 27.7 million treasury shares, or 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock is in the red by 0.1 percent at EUR23.79 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

