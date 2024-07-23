July 23, 2024 at 02:58 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa reported that it purchased 1.3 million of its own ordinary shares between July 15 and July 19.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR23.38, for a total value of EUR29.6 million.

To date, the company holds 27.2 million treasury shares, or 1.7 percent of its share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Monday in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR23.47 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

