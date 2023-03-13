Generali buys back own shares for more than EUR13 million

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa on Monday informed that it purchased 711,340 of its own shares during the period from March 6 to 10.

The weighted average price was EUR18.67, with a total value of about EUR13.3 million.

The company and its subsidiaries hold about 50.1 million treasury shares, or 3.2 percent of the share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali on Monday trades in the red by 3.4 percent at EUR17.80 per share.

