Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Generali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

GENERALI

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:03:37 2023-03-13 am EDT
17.89 EUR   -2.86%
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/10Citadel Advisors revises short on Banca Generali
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generali buys back own shares for more than EUR13 million

03/13/2023 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa on Monday informed that it purchased 711,340 of its own shares during the period from March 6 to 10.

The weighted average price was EUR18.67, with a total value of about EUR13.3 million.

The company and its subsidiaries hold about 50.1 million treasury shares, or 3.2 percent of the share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali on Monday trades in the red by 3.4 percent at EUR17.80 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GENERALI
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/10Citadel Advisors revises short on Banca Generali
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
03/09Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
03/09Citadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries
AN
03/09Stock exchanges continue to fall; Prysmian does well
AN
03/09Generali CEO Philippe Donnet receives the Foreign Policy Association's Corporate Social..
PU
03/09Europeans bearish; Enel stays afloat
AN
03/09Banca Generali increases deposits in February
AN
03/08De Falco is new non-executive director of Banca Generali
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERALI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 80 688 M 86 058 M 86 058 M
Net income 2022 2 802 M 2 989 M 2 989 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 28 316 M 30 201 M 30 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 76 985
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,42 €
Average target price 18,92 €
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI10.86%30 201
AXA12.86%77 990
METLIFE, INC.-13.80%48 305
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.96%40 553
AFLAC INCORPORATED-11.00%39 200
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.45%34 985