(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Monday the purchase of 1.4 million shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR23.74, for a total value of EUR32.3 million.

The share buyback transaction follows the announcement last May 21 about the start of the share buyback program to service the group's Long Term Incentive Plan 2023-2025 as well as the group's incentive and remuneration plans currently being implemented, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting of April 28, 2023 and following the public announcement in the April 28, 2023 press release.

Following the purchases made, as of June 7, 2024, the company and its subsidiaries hold 21.4 million treasury shares, or 1.4 percent of the share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali is down 0.5 percent to EUR23.68 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

